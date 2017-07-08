Mental Health Dept urges people to refrain from drinking alcohol during Buddhist Lent

BANGKOK, 7 July 2017 (NNT) – The Department of Mental Health stated that alcoholics are patients, because alcoholic addiction leads to dementia and other problems in mental health.

Mental Health Department Director General Boonruang Trairuengworawat said that the Mental Health Department conducted the national mental health survey every five years to study the link between psychiatric disorders and substance abuse. The recent survey was conducted on nearly 5,000 subjects aged above 18 across Thailand during July and September of 2013.

The survey found that at 1.9 percent of the country’s population, or 1 million people in the country, suffer from mental problems.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: supawadee wangsri,

Rewriter: Nattakorn Ploddee

National News Bureau Of Thailand