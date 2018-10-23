Remains of Jamal Khashoggi found at the Saudi consul general’s residence





The remains of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who disappeared on October 2 after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, have been found during forensic searches.

Shortly after Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, reported the progress in the investigation of his disappearance and stated that everything points to he had been “brutally killed in a planned act” within the diplomatic legation, sources close to the case told Sky News that remains of Khashoggi’s body have been found in the garden of the consul’s residence.

The reports have not yet been confirmed.

-TN

Share this article