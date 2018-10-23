Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi
Asia

Remains of Jamal Khashoggi found at the Saudi consul general’s residence

By TN / October 23, 2018

The remains of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who disappeared on October 2 after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, have been found during forensic searches.

Shortly after Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, reported the progress in the investigation of his disappearance and stated that everything points to he had been “brutally killed in a planned act” within the diplomatic legation, sources close to the case told Sky News that remains of Khashoggi’s body have been found in the garden of the consul’s residence.

The reports have not yet been confirmed.

-TN

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close