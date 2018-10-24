No damage reports from 3.9-magnitude quake in Tak





A 3.9-magnitude earthquake rumbled in Tak’s Tha Song Yang district on Wednesday just before lunch hour, the Seismological Bureau has reported.

The quake hit at 11.46am. Its epicentre was about 1 kilometre underground at longitude 17.51 and latitude 98.08, said the bureau, which is under the Meteorological Department.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

