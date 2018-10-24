Probe into major blackout at Suvarnabhumi airport





An investigation is being conducted into a major blackout at Suvarnabhumi airport that lasted about 10 minutes on Tuesday morning affecting passenger check-in, baggage carousel, computer, immigration check, lift and escalator systems.

“That was unusually longest ever. Previous blackouts at the airport normally last seconds, not minutes,” said Anan Wangchingchai, deputy director of Suvarnanbhumi airport who supervises the airport’s maintenance work.

By Thai PBS World

