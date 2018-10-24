Bangkok Suvarnabhumi airport tug-of-war art
Bangkok

Probe into major blackout at Suvarnabhumi airport

By TN / October 24, 2018

An investigation is being conducted into a major blackout at Suvarnabhumi airport that lasted about 10 minutes on Tuesday morning affecting passenger check-in, baggage carousel, computer, immigration check, lift and escalator systems.

“That was unusually longest ever. Previous blackouts at the airport normally last seconds, not minutes,” said Anan Wangchingchai, deputy director of Suvarnanbhumi airport who supervises the airport’s maintenance work.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close