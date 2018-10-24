Probe into major blackout at Suvarnabhumi airport

An investigation is being conducted into a major blackout at Suvarnabhumi airport that lasted about 10 minutes on Tuesday morning affecting passenger check-in, baggage carousel, computer, immigration check, lift and escalator systems.
“That was unusually longest ever. Previous blackouts at the airport normally last seconds, not minutes,” said Anan Wangchingchai, deputy director of Suvarnanbhumi airport who supervises the airport’s maintenance work.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.