Illegal migrants found dead in immigration police cell

Two men, an elderly Vietnamese amputee and a Cambodian, were found dead without any obvious wounds in a cell at the Immigration Bureau headquarters in Sathon district of Bangkok early on Wednesday morning.
Police at Thung Mahamek station, situated beside the bureau, were informed of the death of the two illegal migrants about 2.30am.
Full story: Bangkok Post
BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS
