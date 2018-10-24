White Toyota police van at Nawa Police station, Thailand
Bangkok

Illegal migrants found dead in immigration police cell

By TN / October 24, 2018

Two men, an elderly Vietnamese amputee and a Cambodian, were found dead without any obvious wounds in a cell at the Immigration Bureau headquarters in Sathon district of Bangkok early on Wednesday morning.

Police at Thung Mahamek station, situated beside the bureau, were informed of the death of the two illegal migrants about 2.30am.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

