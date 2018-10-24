Heavy rain to batter South of Thailand





THAI SOUTH, 24th October 2018 (NNT) – The Meteorological Department has warned local residents in the south of the country of heavy to very heavy rainfall, flash floods, and runoffs.

The Meteorological Department reports that a low-pressure trough in the lower part of the South China Sea is likely to move across the Gulf of Thailand, into the South, and the Andaman Sea in October 24th-26th, bringing heavy to very heavy rain to some areas of Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat, Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun. Local residents should beware of torrential downpours, flash floods, and runoff.

