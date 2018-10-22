Depression lands, causing widespread heavy rain





The anticipated depression made landfall in Kui Buri district of Prachuap Khiri Khan province at 10 pm Saturday night and has weakened into a low pressure cell, causing more rain and heavy rain in the central, eastern, southern and lower northern regions today and tomorrow, said the Meteorological Department.

The department warned people living in low-lying areas and beside streams to brace for possible flash flood and water overflow. It also warned small boats to stay on shore and those larger vessels that venture out to sea in the Gulf to exercise caution due to rough sea and strong wind.

By Thai PBS World

