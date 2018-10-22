Bangkok road at night
Two Guinean men arrested on romance-scan suspicions

By TN / October 22, 2018

Two Guinean men have been arrested on suspicion of belonging to a ring that has defrauded more than Bt1.8 million from Thai women, Immigration Police acting chief Pol Maj-General Surachate Hakpal said on Monday.

He told a press conference that Felix Mario, 37, and Komis Christian, 31 (not official spellings), were arrested following an investigation.

