Two Guinean men arrested on romance-scan suspicions

Two Guinean men have been arrested on suspicion of belonging to a ring that has defrauded more than Bt1.8 million from Thai women, Immigration Police acting chief Pol Maj-General Surachate Hakpal said on Monday.
He told a press conference that Felix Mario, 37, and Komis Christian, 31 (not official spellings), were arrested following an investigation.
Full story: The Nation
By The Nation
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.