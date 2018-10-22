DJ accused of dark web cat killing

Animal rights groups are pursuing legal action against a female club DJ who they accuse of brutally killing an adopted kitten for bitcoins.
The groups said the kitten killing was featured in a video streamed on a secret website operated for people who monger violence.
Full story: Bangkok Post
BANGKOK POST REPORTERS
