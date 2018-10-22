Saint-Aubin Routot school in France
France in Uproar Over Student Threatening Teacher With Fake Gun

By TN / October 22, 2018

The gun-toting teen insisted that he was only joking, and that he was merely upset over the fact that the teacher marked him as absent while he was only late for class.

A video of a 15-year old student in Paris threatening his teacher with a fake weapon evoked outrage from French politicians.

The footage of the incident, which reportedly occurred on Thursday, shows the teenager towering over his seated teacher and pointing a weapon (later revealed to be an air gun) at her.

