Windows 10 October Update May Lead to Data Loss Again





TEHRAN (Tasnim) – The Windows 10 File Explorer appears to have another issue in the October 2018 update which can lead to deleting the files of users.

It seems with the October 2018 Update for Windows 10 Microsoft just can’t catch a break. After the File Deletion issue which silently deleted the files of users who had moved their Known Folders to another location without removing the data from the previous location.

According to Reddit users, and in my own testing, when extracting files from a Zip archive using the Windows 10 File Explorer, the operating system will fail to extract files with the same name which already exist in that location. Not overwriting files is, of course, a good default option, but the issue is that File Explorer does not notify the user of this action (using the default dialogue above), or give the user a choice, instead giving the impression that the files have been appropriately copied, MSPoweruser reported.

Full story: tasnimnews.com

Tasnim News Agency

Share this article