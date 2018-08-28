New Windows 10 Update Causes Boot Issues





TEHRAN (Tasnim) – Windows users are reporting that they are unable to properly boot Windows 10 or are having performance issues after installing latest Microsoft version the May KB4100347 security update.

Microsoft released an update to the May KB4100347 security update for Windows 10 and Windows Server 2016 on August 21st, which contain Intel CPU microcode updates to mitigate Spectre vulnerabilities, but it made a lot of headaches for the windows users.

To further complicate the issue, this Intel CPU update is also being pushed to users of AMD processors.

Full story: tasnimnews.com

Tasnim News Agency

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article