Hizb ut-Tahrir Urges Swedish Muslims Not to Vote





The radical Islamist group, which has been forbidden in a number of countries but remains active in Scandinavia, has appealed to Swedish Muslims that participating in non-Islamic elections is sinful.

The Swedish branch of Hizb ut-Tahrir has urged local Muslims to boycott the upcoming general election in September within the framework of a campaign billed “Use your voice, but not for elections,” Swedish Radio reported.

In a video published on the organization’s Facebook page, the Islamist organization enlightened “brothers” that voting is “haram,” that is forbidden according to Islam’s teachings. According to the video, any legislation not based on Allah’s teachings is prohibited.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article