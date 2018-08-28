Anti-dengue fever Line account launched to help people stay safe

BANGKOK, 28th August 2018 (NNT) – The Department of Disease Control (DDC) has launched a Line application account ‘Asa Prab Yoong’ to give people access to information on how to keep the dengue virus at bay.
DDC Director-General Dr. Suwannachai Wattanayingcharoenchai said today that the new communication channel was developed to teach people how to protect themselves against dengue which can be transmitted to humans via mosquito bites.
Full story: NNT
Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand
