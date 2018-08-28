Actress ‘Amy’ gets off lightly on drug charge, boyfriend jailed

TV actress and former Miss Teen Thailand Amelia “Amy” Jacobs was sentenced to a jail term of 3 months, suspended for two years, and fined 5,000 baht for using illicit drugs by Min Buri Court on Tuesday.
Her boyfriend was sentenced to 25 years, four months and 15 days in prison.
Full story: Bangkok Post
BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS
