Ex-city police chief acquitted for his role in violent breakup of PAD protest in 2008





Former metropolitan police commissioner Pol Lt-Gen Suchart Muenkaew who ordered the use of tear gas to break up protesters of the People’s Alliance for Democracy (PAD) in front of the parliament in October 2008 was today (Tuesday) acquitted by the Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Holders of Political Posts.

Pol Lt-Gen Suchart and three other co-defendants, former prime minister Somchai Wongsawat, former deputy prime minister Chavalit Yongchaiyudh and former national police chief Pol Gen Patcharawat Wongsuwan were charged by the National Anti-Corruption Commission for their role in the violent dispersal of the PAD protesters led by Maj-Gen Chamlong Srimuang and Sonthi Limthongkul on October 6-7, resulting to the death and injuries of several protesters.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

