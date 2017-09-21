Thursday, September 21, 2017
Yellow-shirt leaders ordered to pay airport damage

Yellow Shirt (PAD) protesters at Suvarnabhumi Airport in 2008
Thirteen yellow-shirt co-leaders will have to pay 522 million baht in damages for the blockades of Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang nine years ago after they missed the appeal deadline and the Supreme Court refused to extend it on Thursday.

The 13 members of the People’s Alliance for Democracy (PAD) will have to pay Airports of Thailand Plc (AoT) around 522 million baht in damages, or 40.2 million baht each on average, plus a 7.5% interest rate from Dec 3, 2008 to the last payment date. The legal execution period is 10 years.

