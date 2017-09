Police from the Counter Corruption Division (CCD) on Thursday (Sept 21) swooped on 14 places in 7 provinces to meet former religious officials and people suspected to have involvement in swindling about 60 millions baht of state budget earnmarked for monastic activities of temples nationwide.

One of the 14 places is the residence of the former director the National Office of Buddhism Mr Phanom Sornsilpa in Samphran district of Nakhon Pathom.

