Defrocked Anti-Muslim Buddhist Monk Was ‘National Security Threat’

BANGKOK — A spokesman for the junta said Thursday that a controversial monk taken into military custody and flown to Bangkok to be forcibly disrobed at Wat Benchamabophit had been warned before for his provocations against Muslims.

Col. Winthai Suvari defended the soldiers who took Apichat Punnajanatho into military custody and flew him to Bangkok to be expelled from the monkhood Wednesday night, saying the Supreme Sangha Council had warned him to stop attacking Islam back in 2015.

ByPravit Rojanaphruk

Khaosod English