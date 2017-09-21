Security in Hua Hin to be stepped up for high season

As the high season for tourism at Hua Hin in Prachuap Khiri Khan province has set to begin in October, the provincial police will step up security measures, including use of helicopters for rescue operations along the coastline, Pol Maj Gen Angkul Klaiklueng says.

Pol Maj Gen Angkul, commnder of the 3rd Tourist Police Division, said this after taking an inspection trip to tourist spots in the municipal area including Hua Hin beaches, night markets and beer bars on Wednesday (Sept 20).

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS