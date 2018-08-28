Facebook logos
Police crack down on gang selling drugs online

August 28, 2018

A DRUG-TRAFFICKING gang has gone online and is using direct marketing techniques to attract members and customers.

As of yesterday, while police conducted simultaneous raids on the illicit business, the gang’s online network had more than 9,000 members and a cash flow of at least Bt100 million.

NATTANAN SIRISANTIWORAKUL
THE NATION

