Police crack down on gang selling drugs online

A DRUG-TRAFFICKING gang has gone online and is using direct marketing techniques to attract members and customers.
As of yesterday, while police conducted simultaneous raids on the illicit business, the gang’s online network had more than 9,000 members and a cash flow of at least Bt100 million.
Full story: The Nation
By NATTANAN SIRISANTIWORAKUL
THE NATION
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.
You may also like
-
DSI summons Akara gold mining firm to acknowledge encroachment charges
-
Germany: Several injured in anti-migrant protest condemning murder in Chemnitz
-
Actress ‘Amy’ gets off lightly on drug charge, boyfriend jailed
-
Anti-dengue fever Line account launched to help people stay safe
-
Hizb ut-Tahrir Urges Swedish Muslims Not to Vote