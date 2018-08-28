Germany: Several injured in anti-migrant protest condemning murder in Chemnitz





Demonstrators have taken to the streets in protest after a man was killed, and other two injured, by two Muslim migrants during a festival in the German city of Chemnitz, Germany. Police sent extra officers to the rally site as violence broke out.

The festival that the stabbing happened during was ended earlier than planned because of the stabbing. It was on this day that protests began in the city. The killing sparked spontaneous protests by hundreds of people in the late afternoon of 26 August in Chemnitz. Bottles were thrown on Sunday by protesters at police, who were reinforced by officers from other areas.

A German man died in hospital in the early morning of Sunday, and two other people were seriously injured, after two asylum-seekers stabbed them. The main victim was a 35-year-old German-Cuban man only named as Daniel H. Police have arrested a 23-year-old Syrian and a 22-year-old Iraqi.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel condemned the scuffles after Chemnitz murder, and said that “far-right” justice” will not be tolerated.

On August, 10, a 44-year-old Sudanese migrant was arrested this week in the German town of Helmstedt in connection with the rape and murder of a 63-year-old homeless woman. The Sudanese asylum seeker, who had lived under five different identities in Germany admitted to killing the woman.

In June, the 14-year-old Jewish girl Susanna Feldman, was raped and killed by a 14-year-old Iraqi asylum seeker, fueling an anti-migrant backlash.

-TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article