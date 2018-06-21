Thursday, June 21, 2018
Home > News > Disease Control Dept. beefs up campaign against dengue fever

Disease Control Dept. beefs up campaign against dengue fever

A tiger mosquito is inspected under a microscope at Yokota Air Base laboratory, Japan
TN News 0

BANGKOK, 21 June 2018 (NNT) – Thailand’s Department of Disease Control and its networks have stepped up their campaign against dengue fever to reduce and prevent fatalities from mosquito-borne diseases.

The campaign targets populated and frequently visited places, such as housing estates, schools, hospitals, factories, hotels and temples. People are being urged to keep their houses clean to eliminate breeding grounds for mosquitos.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Vipaporn Pooritanasarn,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand

TN
