Outspoken Chuwit Kamonvisit given one-month jail term

The Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Holders of Political Positions on Thursday handed down one-month jail term without suspension on Chuwit Kamonvisit, former list MP of Rak Prathet Thai party, on a charge of declaring false statement about his assets and liabilities.

The court found Chuwit, currently outspoken commentator of Thai Rath Channel 22’s Tee Saekna programme, guilty of violating anti-corruption law B.E. 2542 which requires MPs to declare their assets and liabilities.

By Thai PBS