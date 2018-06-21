DTAC assures 430,000 cellphone users of no disruption of services after September 15

DTAC assures it’s 430,000 mobile phone users that their services won’t be disrupted once it’s concession on the 1800 MHz and 850 MHz spectrums expire on September 15.

Assurance by DTAC came after the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) notified DTAC about the concession expiry and advised the mobile phone operator to inform its 430,000 users on the 2G network to transfer to other two 3G and 4G networks on the 2100 MHz spectrum to maintain their services.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS