DTAC resignation throwing many wrenches

Lars Norling and Montchai Noosong
The upcoming resignation of Lars Norling, chief executive of Total Access Communication Plc (DTAC), may further drag down the company’s already tarnished reputation, as the country’s third-largest mobile operator has downsized its organisational management structure in an effort to keep its operational costs as low as possible.

The move will also pressure the telecom regulator to question whether DTAC will in fact bid for the 1800-megahertz spectrum licence this year.

Full story: Bangkok Post

KOMSAN TORTERMVASANA AND DARANA CHUDASRI
BANGKOK POST

