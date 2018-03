A Myanmar man was arrested on Wednesday evening for allegedly trying to smuggle 8,000 methamphetamine pills and more that eight kilograms of opium across the border in Muang Mae Hong Son.

The 28-year-old identified only as U was arrested at a temporary checkpoint in the village of Ban Huayphueng in Tambon Huaypha, arriving on foot and carrying a backpack.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation