Thursday, June 21, 2018
Thai beaten, dumped dead in Sydney ditch

Australia Day, Sydney Harbour. View of Sydney and the Opera House
The family of a Thai man whose body was found dumped on the side of a busy Sydney road this month is asking the Royal Thai Police (RTP) to send Australian police his fingerprints so they can receive the body for funeral rites.

One of the relatives of Wachira “Mario” Phetmang, 33, told the Bangkok Post she contacted the Royal Thai Consulate-General in Sydney two weeks ago to help them get in contact with the RTP via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Bangkok but still has not received a reply.

Full story: Bangkok Post

ANUCHA CHAROENPO
BANGKOK POST

TN
