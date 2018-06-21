Thai beaten, dumped dead in Sydney ditch

The family of a Thai man whose body was found dumped on the side of a busy Sydney road this month is asking the Royal Thai Police (RTP) to send Australian police his fingerprints so they can receive the body for funeral rites.

One of the relatives of Wachira “Mario” Phetmang, 33, told the Bangkok Post she contacted the Royal Thai Consulate-General in Sydney two weeks ago to help them get in contact with the RTP via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Bangkok but still has not received a reply.

Full story: Bangkok Post

ANUCHA CHAROENPO

BANGKOK POST