The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) has received a complaint alleging that more than 250 Thai expats in Australia have been cheated by a Thai couple out of at least 50 million baht.

Ms Pimlada, whose surname was not provided, filed a complaint with the DSI yesterday claiming she was among the more than 250 Thai expats and students in Sydney who were conned in a bogus investment scam.

Full story: Bangkok Post

KING-OUA LAOHONG

BANGKOK POST