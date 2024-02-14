Lion Cub Found at Café in Phuket Belongs to a Chinese National

TN
Phuket Town CIMB-THAI-Building.
Estimated read time 1 min read

An unlicensed lion cub found at a café in Rassada belongs to a Chinese national, say Thai police.

Thai Government Officials to Probe Tourist Riding in Convertible with Lion Cub in Pattaya

The Phuket City Police Chief Colonel Pratueng Phonmana told the Phuket Express on Wednesday (February 14th) that photos of a lion cub at a café in Rassada have gone viral on social media this week. Police inspected the café on the Rassada Nusorn Road but the lion cub was not initially found.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

More From Author

+ There are no comments

Add yours

Leave a Reply