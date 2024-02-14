Lion Cub Found at Café in Phuket Belongs to a Chinese National

An unlicensed lion cub found at a café in Rassada belongs to a Chinese national, say Thai police.
Thai Government Officials to Probe Tourist Riding in Convertible with Lion Cub in Pattaya
The Phuket City Police Chief Colonel Pratueng Phonmana told the Phuket Express on Wednesday (February 14th) that photos of a lion cub at a café in Rassada have gone viral on social media this week. Police inspected the café on the Rassada Nusorn Road but the lion cub was not initially found.
Full story: thephuketexpress.com
By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express
