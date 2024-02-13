Thai government to push artificial insemination to boost birth rate

Thai newborn baby
CHIANG MAI: The Ministry of Public Health will soon announce measures to promote artificial insemination among people wanting to be parents, including among the 2SLGBTQIA+ community, as part of efforts to boost the birth rate.

Minister Cholnan Srikaew said during a meeting with Jos Vandelaer, the World Health Organization (WHO) representative for Thailand at Nakhonping Hospital on Monday that the ministry has assigned the Department of Health (DoH) to come up with measures to support access to infertility treatments and preconception counselling.

