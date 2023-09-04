Thailand wants to attract international LGBTQ+ retirees

Thousands of LGBTQ+ people join Pride celebrations in Bangkok.

Thousands of LGBTQ+ people join Pride celebrations in Bangkok. Photo: พรรคก้าวไกล - Move Forward Party / Facebook.

Thailand has the potential to boost the pink economy by attracting international LGBTQ+ seniors who are looking for a place to retire.

Speaking at a conference on “Thailand Gets Ready to Become A Key Destination for LGBT Retirement” organised in Bangkok last Thursday, Dr Chaiwat Songsiriphan, founder and medical director of the Safe Clinic, a private human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) and sexually transmitted diseases (STD) clinic, said Thailand could be a key retiree destination for LGBTQ, as people in the country have a high tolerance of gender diversity.

