No, It Isn’t Time to Worry About Thai Retirement Visa Changes….Yet

TN August 5, 2023 0
British Passport

British Passport. Photo: YesTimeToEdit.




Of all our stories in the past week, one particular story, indeed basically just a small portion of the overall story, sent shockwaves through the retired ex-pat community and the rumour mill was set on fire.

Thai Police Oppose Bail for Suspects in Murder of German Businessman

We are referring to this article about Thai police cracking down on foreign criminal motorbike clubs following it being discovered that the prime suspect in the brutal murder and dismemberment of a German businessman in Pattaya was allegedly a prominent member of one of these clubs.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Thai Police Car, Isuzu D-max in Chachoengsao Province

Spaniard in police custody after body parts of friend’s body found in Koh Phangan

TN August 5, 2023 0
Flood relief in Thailand

Heavy Rainfall Causes Floods, Overflows in Many Thai Provinces

TN August 5, 2023 0
Poster of Chuwit Kamolvisit

Chuwit Kamolvisit diagnosed with advanced liver cancer

TN August 5, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Thai Police Car, Isuzu D-max in Chachoengsao Province

Spaniard in police custody after body parts of friend’s body found in Koh Phangan

TN August 5, 2023 0
Flood relief in Thailand

Heavy Rainfall Causes Floods, Overflows in Many Thai Provinces

TN August 5, 2023 0
Poster of Chuwit Kamolvisit

Chuwit Kamolvisit diagnosed with advanced liver cancer

TN August 5, 2023 0
Apple MacBook

Public Relations Department Introduces Thailand’s Central Website

TN August 5, 2023 0
British Passport

No, It Isn’t Time to Worry About Thai Retirement Visa Changes….Yet

TN August 5, 2023 0