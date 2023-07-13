Thai Police Oppose Bail for Suspects in Murder of German Businessman









CHONBURI, July 13 (TNA) – The police oppose bail for suspects arrested for their alleged involvement in murdering and dismembering a German national in Chon Buri province.

Pakistani Suspect in Murder of Hans Peter Mack Arrested in Kanchanaburi

The victim’s body, found stuffed in a freezer has led to the arrest of Mr. Olaf, Ms. Petra and Ms. Nicole, the tenant of the house used to store the freezer containing the body.

