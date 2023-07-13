Thai Police Oppose Bail for Suspects in Murder of German Businessman

Thai Police Car, Isuzu D-max in Chachoengsao Province

Thai Police Pickup, Isuzu D-max belonging to Forensic Science, Royal Thai Police. Photo: Thai Police Vehicles / flickr. CC BY-SA 2.0.




CHONBURI, July 13 (TNA) – The police oppose bail for suspects arrested for their alleged involvement in murdering and dismembering a German national in Chon Buri province.

Pakistani Suspect in Murder of Hans Peter Mack Arrested in Kanchanaburi

The victim’s body, found stuffed in a freezer has led to the arrest of Mr. Olaf, Ms. Petra and Ms. Nicole, the tenant of the house used to store the freezer containing the body.

