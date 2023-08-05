Public Relations Department Introduces Thailand’s Central Website









BANGKOK (NNT) – The Public Relations Department (PRD) today introduced a multi-language web portal “SAWASDEE THAILAND” which is accessible via the website www.thailand.go.th. The site serves as a reliable information source about Thailand.

Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Office of the Prime Minister, Ms. Oranuch Srinon and PRD Deputy Director-General Mrs. Sudruetai Lertkasem presided over the event titled “PR PLAN FOR ALL: Creative Communications Drive Nationwide Effort.”

Ms. Oranuch said the “thailand.go.th” website is designed to be a reliable information source for both foreigners and Thai citizens, providing critical data to support decision-making in investment, business activities, and social endeavors.

