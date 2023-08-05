Public Relations Department Introduces Thailand’s Central Website

TN August 5, 2023 0
BANGKOK (NNT) – The Public Relations Department (PRD) today introduced a multi-language web portal “SAWASDEE THAILAND” which is accessible via the website www.thailand.go.th. The site serves as a reliable information source about Thailand.

Public Relations Department organizes “Loy Krathong for Father” festival

Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Office of the Prime Minister, Ms. Oranuch Srinon and PRD Deputy Director-General Mrs. Sudruetai Lertkasem presided over the event titled “PR PLAN FOR ALL: Creative Communications Drive Nationwide Effort.”

Ms. Oranuch said the “thailand.go.th” website is designed to be a reliable information source for both foreigners and Thai citizens, providing critical data to support decision-making in investment, business activities, and social endeavors.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Woraprat Lerpaisal,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand



