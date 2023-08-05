Chuwit Kamolvisit diagnosed with advanced liver cancer









Chuwit Kamolvisit, a massage parlour tycoon turned anti-corruption crusader, has revealed that he has Stage 3 liver cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy.

Chuwit, 62, said his doctors have given him eight months to live but vowed to devote what time he has left to doing what he loves, drinking and smoking. He has also pledged to continue his crusade to reveal the secrets of politicians, for the sake of the country.

By Thai PBS World

