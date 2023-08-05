Chuwit Kamolvisit diagnosed with advanced liver cancer

Poster of Chuwit Kamolvisit

Poster of Chuwit Kamolvisit. Photo: Sry85.




Chuwit Kamolvisit, a massage parlour tycoon turned anti-corruption crusader, has revealed that he has Stage 3 liver cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy.

Chuwit resumes solo campaign against Bhumjaithai’s cannabis policy

Chuwit, 62, said his doctors have given him eight months to live but vowed to devote what time he has left to doing what he loves, drinking and smoking. He has also pledged to continue his crusade to reveal the secrets of politicians, for the sake of the country.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

