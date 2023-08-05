Heavy Rainfall Causes Floods, Overflows in Many Thai Provinces









MAE HONG SON, Aug 4 (TNA) – Heavy rainfall has caused flooding in Mae Hong Son while in Tak, the level of the Moei River has risen to a dangerous red alert level.

Heavy rain forecast for most of Thailand from July 29th to August 1st

In Mae Hong Son’s Sob Moei district, preliminary reports indicate damage to 27 houses. Emergency supplies such as 50 blankets and 1,000 bottles of drinking water have been distributed to flood-affected residents, who have evacuated to the safe area at the Ban Mae Tor La School.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





