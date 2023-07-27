Heavy rain forecast for most of Thailand from July 29th to August 1st

Flooded area in Sri Racha District, Chon Buri

Heavy rain in Surasak, Sri Racha District, Chon Buri. Photo: song songroov.




People living in northern, north-eastern, central and southern Thailand can expect heavy to very heavy rain and accumulations, which may cause flash floods and overflows, especially along waterways and lowland from July 29th to August 1st, according to the Meteorological Department.

Tropical Storm Doksuri to Bring Heavy Rainfall

It says that a moderate monsoon trough will move south, to lie across northern Laos, meeting a low pressure cell over the coast of northern Vietnam. In the meantime, the southwest monsoon prevailing over Thailand will strengthen.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

