Court revokes construction permit for Ashton Asoke luxury condominium

TN July 28, 2023 0
Asok Junction in Bangkok

Asok Junction in Bangkok. Photo: Max Pixel.




The Supreme Administrative Court ordered the revocation of the construction permit on Thursday of the 6.4 billion baht Ashton Asoke luxury condominium project in the heart of Bangkok.

Foreigner robbed and beaten on Asoke Montri

The court ruled that the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand’s permission allowing its expropriated land to be used as an exit and entrance to Asoke Road by the condominium project, located on Sukhumvit Soi 21, is illegal, because the land was expropriated from private individuals for the construction of the Blue Line and can only be used for public benefit.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!


Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

View from the Sathorn Unique Tower, Bangkok

Protesters Start Gathering at Ratchaprasong Intersection in Bangkok

TN July 28, 2023 0
Protest in front of Democracy Monument to demand Prayut’s removal

Hundreds condemn Pita’s suspension at Bangkok’s Democracy Monument

TN July 19, 2023 0
Sappaya-Sapasathan , the new parliament of Thailand under construction in Bangkok

Legislators leave Thai parliament by boat to avoid protesters

TN July 19, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok Immigration and transfers sign

TAT Adopts Cautious Approach to Visa Fee Waiver Scheme

TN July 28, 2023 0
Portrait of King Maha Vajiralongkorn (Rama X)

Celebrations Held for His Majesty the King’s Birthday Anniversary

TN July 28, 2023 0
Phu Thap Boek in Phetchabun Province

Three illegal resorts to be razed on Phu Thap Boek in Phetchabun

TN July 28, 2023 0
View from the Sathorn Unique Tower, Bangkok

Protesters Start Gathering at Ratchaprasong Intersection in Bangkok

TN July 28, 2023 0
Chakphong, Klaeng District in Rayong

Homeless Man in Rayong Allegedly Beaten to Death After Flashing His Genitals to Beach Goers

TN July 28, 2023 0