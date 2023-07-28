Court revokes construction permit for Ashton Asoke luxury condominium









The Supreme Administrative Court ordered the revocation of the construction permit on Thursday of the 6.4 billion baht Ashton Asoke luxury condominium project in the heart of Bangkok.

The court ruled that the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand’s permission allowing its expropriated land to be used as an exit and entrance to Asoke Road by the condominium project, located on Sukhumvit Soi 21, is illegal, because the land was expropriated from private individuals for the construction of the Blue Line and can only be used for public benefit.

