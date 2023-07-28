Homeless Man in Rayong Allegedly Beaten to Death After Flashing His Genitals to Beach Goers









A homeless man was beaten to death in Rayong province, South of Pattaya, allegedly by a group of unidentified men, after he reportedly flashed his genitals and masturbated in front of female beach-goers.

The victim could not be identified as he did not carry any legal documents, rescue workers stated after coming to his aid on PMY Beach yesterday, July 27th. He was around 30-40 years old and believed to be a Thai national.

