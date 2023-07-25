Tropical Storm Doksuri to Bring Heavy Rainfall

A storm in Thailand.

A storm in Thailand. Photo: pxfuel.com.




Thailand is bracing for heavy rains and potential flooding as tropical storm Doksuri is expected to make its way over the country between July 29th and August 1st.

Thai government prepares for drought as El Nino brings less rain

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued warnings urging residents in 46 provinces to prepare for the incoming deluge.

By Goongnang Suksawat
