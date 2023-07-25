Pheu Thai Cancels Eight-Party Coalition Meeting

Detail of Weng Tojirakarn's shirt with the logo of Pheu Thai Party. Photo: KungDekZa.









BANGKOK, July 25 (TNA) – In a sudden turn of events, the Pheu Thai party has informed the media of the cancellation of today’s joint meeting involving eight coalition parties.

Thai PM selection sitting this Thursday now in limbo

The decision came after the morning announcement of a change in the meeting venue, originally scheduled at the Pheu Thai party headquarters at 2 p.m. to the Parliament building at 3 p.m., reportedly to avoid potential protests by demonstrators planning to gather at the party headquarters.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





