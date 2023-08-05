Spaniard in police custody after body parts of friend’s body found in Koh Phangan

The Spaniard has been questioned about the disappearance of his friend following the discovery of human body parts at a landfill site in Koh Phangan. He has denied any connection with the case. Police officers found traces of blood, and hair in the drains of the hotel.









A Spanish man is in police custody following the discovery of body parts of a Colombian friend of his with whom he was traveling, in the landfill of Koh Phangan Island, Thailand.

Human Body Parts Of Foreign Male Found at Dumpsite on Koh Phangan

Daniel Sancho Bronchalo, 29, and son of actor Rodolfo Sancho, was taken Friday to Koh Phangan police station for questioning about the disappearance of his friend. He has denied any connection with the case, the Bangkok Post newspaper reported.

A day earlier, Daniel had gone to the police station to report his friend missing, by which time garbage collectors had already found human remains, including a pelvis and severed intestines, inside a sack of fertilizer.

On Friday, more human remains were found in a black bag, this time along with a black T-shirt, a pair of shorts and a pair of red underwear.

Police officers who attended the scene along with forensic experts suspected that the parts might belong to the Colombian man.

The investigating police officers discovered that Sancho had bought a knife, rubber gloves, a kitchen sponge, a cleaning pad and a bottle of detergent on Tuesday.

Upon checking his hotel room they found that the refrigerator, toilet and kitchen sink had been washed, but in the drains they found traces of blood, fat and hair.

