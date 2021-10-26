COVID-19 Delta Plus Variant Not Found in Thailand Yet









BANGKOK, Oct 26 (TNA) – There was no evidence that the AY.1 sub-variant of COVID-19’s Delta variant found with one patient in Thailand was more severe than previous variants and the Delta Plus (AY.4.2) sub-variant had not been detected in the country yet, according to the Department of Medical Sciences.

Dr. Supakit Sirilak, director-general of the department, said Delta remained as the dominant variant of COVID-19 in Thailand.

TNA

