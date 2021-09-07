  • September 7, 2021
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Mu COVID-19 variant…

Mu COVID-19 variant not detected in Thailand: Health Ministry

Mu COVID-19 variant not detected in Thailand: Health Ministry

COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine. Photo: Pikist.



BANGKOK (NNT) – The Ministry of Public Health has confirmed there have yet to be any cases of COVID-19 caused by the Mu variant, in Thailand, as the Delta variant continues to be the dominant strain.

The Department of Medical Sciences Director General Dr Supakit Sirilak has confirmed there is still no presence of the Mu variant of SARS-CoV-2 virus reported in Thailand, as COVID-19 cases in the country are still dominated by the Delta variant.

According to genomic sequencing data from 1,577 samples randomly collected from COVID-19 positive patients last week, the Delta variant remains the dominant strain accounting for 1,417 samples sequenced, followed by the Alpha variant in 75 samples, and the Beta variant in 31 samples.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related articles

Data of Thailand’s 16 million patients hacked: Digital Ministry
News

Data of Thailand’s 16 million patients hacked:...

September 7, 2021
Hua Hin seeks to reopen to foreign arrivals from October 1
News

Hua Hin seeks to reopen to foreign...

September 6, 2021
State of Emergency May End Soon
News

State of Emergency May End Soon

September 6, 2021

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.