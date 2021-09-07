Mu COVID-19 variant not detected in Thailand: Health Ministry







BANGKOK (NNT) – The Ministry of Public Health has confirmed there have yet to be any cases of COVID-19 caused by the Mu variant, in Thailand, as the Delta variant continues to be the dominant strain.

The Department of Medical Sciences Director General Dr Supakit Sirilak has confirmed there is still no presence of the Mu variant of SARS-CoV-2 virus reported in Thailand, as COVID-19 cases in the country are still dominated by the Delta variant.

According to genomic sequencing data from 1,577 samples randomly collected from COVID-19 positive patients last week, the Delta variant remains the dominant strain accounting for 1,417 samples sequenced, followed by the Alpha variant in 75 samples, and the Beta variant in 31 samples.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,

Rewriter: Tarin Angskul

National News Bureau of Thailand





