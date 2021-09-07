Large Fishing Nets Removed from Damaged Coral Reefs







NAKHON SI THAMMARAT, Sept 7 (TNA) – The Second Naval Area Command and volunteers removed about 550 kilograms of fishing nets from coral reefs off Koh Kra Islands in the southern province.

Volunteer divers, academics from Prince of Songkla University and Walailak University and divers from the Second Naval Area Command conducted the environmental conservation mission near Hin Rua rock on Sept 4-5.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA





