Four Delta sub-variants detected in Thailand, but not of particular concern







Four sub-variants of the fast-spreading Delta strain of coronavirus have been found in samples sent to the Centre of Medical Genomics at Mahidol University for examination, said Professor Emeritus Dr. Wasun Chantratita, chief of the centre, today (Tuesday).

He assured the public, however, that there is no cause for panic at the moment, as infections by the four sub-variants are still limited and there is very little information about their severity. He explained that all the genetic information on the sub-variants has been uploaded to “GISAID”, the global databank on COVID-19, adding that close monitoring of the sub-variants will have to be undertaken if there are more cases.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World






