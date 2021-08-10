Delta variant now 95.4% of Bangkok’s new cases, spreads to almost all provinces







The Delta variant now accounts for 95.4% of new COVID-19 infections in Bangkok and has spread to 76 out of Thailand’s 77 provinces, said Director-General of Medical Sciences Department Dr. Supakit Sirilak today (Tuesday).

He cited random tests on 1,632 new COVID-19 cases across the country, which show that 91.9% of them, or 1,499 cases, are of the Delta variant, which was first identified in India, and has now become the dominant strain in many parts of the world.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World





