BANGKOK, Aug 10 (TNA) – Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Aug 9 revoked a recent regulation that banned the dissemination of any fake reports that might frighten the public.

The revocation followed the Civil Court’s injunction suspending the imposition of the 29th regulation the prime minister had issued on July 29 by virtue of the executive decree on public administration in emergency situations.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA