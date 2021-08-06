  • August 6, 2021
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Thai Civil Court…

Thai Civil Court issues injunction against Prayut’s decree banning fake news with censorship threat

Thai Civil Court issues injunction against Prayut’s decree banning fake news with censorship threat

Local media interview former U.S. Ambassador to Thailand Kristie A. Kenney. Photo: Cpl. Robert J. Maurer.



On Friday, Thailand’s Civil Court issued an injunction to suspend Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha’s ban on dissemination of fake and distorted news and fearmongering, with a threat of Internet censorship if violations are found, saying such an order is unlawful and restrictive in terms of rights and freedoms.

“Considering that Section 9 of the Emergency Decree on Public Administration in Emergency Situations B.E. 2548 (2005) (No.29) provides the Prime Minister no authorisation to suspend internet service provision, Article 2 of the regulation, authorising the suspension of internet service provision against the Internet Protocol address (IP Address), from which the user has disseminated the information, is not compatible with the Regulation and is contrary to the law,” reads the Civil Court’s press statement.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related articles

Prayut orders Public Health Ministry to send 750,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to vaccination stations
News

Prayut orders Public Health Ministry to send...

August 5, 2021
Large anti-government demonstration in Bangkok on Sunday
Bangkok

Large anti-government demonstration in Bangkok on Sunday

August 1, 2021
Media Organizations Demand Freedom of Expression
News

Media Organizations Demand Freedom of Expression

July 31, 2021

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.