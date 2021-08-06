Thai Civil Court issues injunction against Prayut’s decree banning fake news with censorship threat







On Friday, Thailand’s Civil Court issued an injunction to suspend Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha’s ban on dissemination of fake and distorted news and fearmongering, with a threat of Internet censorship if violations are found, saying such an order is unlawful and restrictive in terms of rights and freedoms.

“Considering that Section 9 of the Emergency Decree on Public Administration in Emergency Situations B.E. 2548 (2005) (No.29) provides the Prime Minister no authorisation to suspend internet service provision, Article 2 of the regulation, authorising the suspension of internet service provision against the Internet Protocol address (IP Address), from which the user has disseminated the information, is not compatible with the Regulation and is contrary to the law,” reads the Civil Court’s press statement.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World





